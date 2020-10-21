news, local-news,

Tenterfield Junior Cricket began their season last Friday. The first day of the 2020-21 season included the delayed trophy presentations from last season. Award winners included: Junior Cricketer of the Year (trophy donated by the Palfreyman family): Darcy Rolph Catch of the Season: Shayden Manu Stage 2 Junior Cricketers: Spirit of Cricket Award: Ed Palfreyman All-rounder: Jarrod Brown Most Improved: Will Spiller Encouragement Award: Chris Chisholm Stage 1 Junior Cricketers: Spirit of Cricket Award: Kody Halliday All-rounder: Will Brown Most Improved: Oscar Kelsall Encouragement Award: Annie Ebbern Blasters: Spirit of Cricket Award - Alexandria Skinner Kyanne Fowler and Ellie Merchant each received a 2019 Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI program autographed by the Australian Southern Star girls in recognition of their strong performances in representative cricket during the season. Well done also to our young Blaster players - Dylan Crowe; Jack Ebbern; Harriet Hickson; Bejay Holley; Jordan Merchant; Elsie Palfreyman and Thomas Skinner who received medallions.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/f0ed2e80-72c6-45ca-9401-9354932a1381.jpg/r0_1146_3024_2855_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tenterfield Junior Cricket also held their presentation