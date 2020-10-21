Tenterfield Junior Cricket also held their presentation
Tenterfield Junior Cricket began their season last Friday. The first day of the 2020-21 season included the delayed trophy presentations from last season. Award winners included:
Junior Cricketer of the Year (trophy donated by the Palfreyman family): Darcy Rolph
Catch of the Season: Shayden Manu
Stage 2 Junior Cricketers:
Spirit of Cricket Award: Ed Palfreyman
All-rounder: Jarrod Brown
Most Improved: Will Spiller
Encouragement Award: Chris Chisholm
Stage 1 Junior Cricketers:
Spirit of Cricket Award: Kody Halliday
All-rounder: Will Brown
Most Improved: Oscar Kelsall
Encouragement Award: Annie Ebbern
Blasters:
Spirit of Cricket Award - Alexandria Skinner
Kyanne Fowler and Ellie Merchant each received a 2019 Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI program autographed by the Australian Southern Star girls in recognition of their strong performances in representative cricket during the season.
Well done also to our young Blaster players - Dylan Crowe; Jack Ebbern; Harriet Hickson; Bejay Holley; Jordan Merchant; Elsie Palfreyman and Thomas Skinner who received medallions.