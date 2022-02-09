Tenterfield Show celebrates 144th year | See the photos

news, local-news,

The 144th Tenterfield Show was a certified success, attracting crowds from all over for a fun few days, showcasing the very best the region has to offer. With whip cracking, a demolition derby, motorcycle barrel racing, a NRA rodeo, pet parade, ranch riding and more, the very best was on display for audiences to see. And whilst the show was open to members of the public on Saturday, February 5, some judging started earlier in the week in the wool section over at the shearing complex, with great fleeces shown from various farms from across Tenterfield and Stanthorpe. The Thursday prior also saw some flooding concerns, with the show committee volunteers working quickly to move items and the show set up out of the flood path. Show President Matthew Duff said it was a "close call". "It was close but with everyone working together it was more of an interruption rather than a full blown problem," Mr Duff said. "The flooding subsided as quickly as it came and whilst the grounds were a little mushy in some places, everything was in place and ready to open Friday morning at 7am." On Friday all of the pavilions opened to begin receiving entries, with a number of especially amazing displays in floriculture and industrial arts. The Friday also saw some fierce completion from our competitors in the cattle dog section. Competitors traveled from as far away as Lismore, Gunnedah and Queensland to compete in the event. Unfortunately the farrier event was cancelled due to COVID-19, however there are hopes to bring it back for the 2023 show. In more positive news, the prime cattle section was able to return to the show after an absence these past few years due to drought. Show Secretary Kim Rhodes called the day "fabulous" and "amazing", giving thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring the show to life. "We had very little volunteer help this year which was unfortunate but the volunteer help we did have was amazing," Mrs Rhodes said. "The show saw lots of successful winners and wonderful, talented participants," she said. Tenterfield Mayor Bronwyn Petrie thanked the NSW Government for their support of the Tenterfield Show, with the provision of a COVID-19 support grant allowing the committee to be able to offer free entry to the show to community members.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/f3f2f26b-538e-4a93-8790-0520251b9daa.JPG/r3_187_5998_3574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg