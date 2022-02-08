sport, local-sport,

The Tenterfield under 11s played a 30 over game against Inverell at the Shirley Park synthetic pitch on Sunday. Inverell won the toss and elected to bat. At the end of their 30 overs Inverell had scored 6-107. Congratulations to Alexandria Skinner on an excellent under 11 debut with the ball taking 2-12 off three overs. Both of Alexandria's wickets were cleaned bowled and included Inverell's captain who was on 19 at the time. Bowling figures were Olivia Merchant 1-9; Jordan Merchant 1-11; Will Spiller 1-12, Wilson Palfreyman 1-13, Braydon Condrick 0-4; Keegan Rhodes 0-5; Tom Hickson 0-7; Finn Palfreyman 0-7; Jack Ebbern 0-12 and Cody Chisholm 0-12. Unfortunately due to wet weather and covid we haven't played a lot of cricket this season and extras cost us 50 runs. In response Tenterfield scored 9-80. Inverell had just as many extras as Tenterfield so in this game occupying the crease was equally as important as scoring runs! Top scorers were Will with seven (including one four), Cody with five and Wilson with four. There were three runouts in our top order which cost us dearly. Well done to a number of players who had occupied the crease for an extended period including Olivia 41 balls; Braydon 39 balls; Will 33 balls Jack 24 balls and Cody 18 balls. Well done to Braydon on remaining not out on three at the end of the innings in his debut under 11 game. Some great performances, considering our lack of game play this season. Still waiting to hear whether under 11 games against Tamworth and Gunnedah will be rescheduled. Many thanks to Shaun Merchant for mowing the oval prior to the game; David Druery for umpring; Jonathan Druery for preparing the players for batting; Anne Palfreyman and Amanda Woodbury from Inverell for scoring and to Inverell for providing the square leg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/a2958d0b-f6a8-4945-be98-878f7d89f46b.JPG/r2_142_2783_1713_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tenterfield under 11s played Inverell