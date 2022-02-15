news, local-news,

Local resident Annette Woolnough has generously donated her collection of artwork to the Tenterfield RSPCA Support Group, in an effort to raise funds for the organisations desexing campaign. Money raised from the sale of each and every painting will be used to further the Desexing Campaign held each September in Tenterfield. Since the campaigns inception more than a decade ago in 2011, approximately 500 animals have been assisted, reducing stray animal populations and unwanted litters across the community. President of the Tenterfield RSPCA Support Group Jan Ross said that the donation was 'very generous'. "Annette painted so many of these landscape paintings herself," Mrs Ross said. "She wanted her paintings to be used for a good purpose and as a lover of animals chose us as the beneficiaries." The annual desexing drive has seen great results in recent years as dog and cat owners have bought their pets in scores for subsidised desexing at the Tenterfield vet across the month of September, thanks to the funds raised by the support group and a contribution from Tenterfield Shire Council. Other paintings of Annette's have also been donated back from the Artists Collective Studio Gallery, who will now re sell on behalf of Annette to further funds for the desexing campaign. "We were just stoked to be the recipients of these paintings, and we know she is relieved to have them of her hands and contributing to a worthy cause," Mrs Ross said. "Through donations such as hers we hope we can make a real difference."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/9685ff57-7a8e-4da5-9a54-6a39659535ab.jpeg/r0_453_2824_2049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tenterfield RSPCA Support Group receives generous artwork donation to aid in fundraising efforts for annual desexing drive Elizabeth Gracie