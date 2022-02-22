sport, local-sport,

Onlookers described Wednesday's match between the Teletubbies and Tavern as "an absolute cracker" with the fixture coming down to the wire. Batting first, the Teletubbies finished with 7-125 from their 20 overs, Adam Genninges top-scoring with 47. For Tavern, Tom Fowler picked up two wickets, Darcy Rolph, Matt Clothier, Emily Merchant and Lindsay Lockwood claiming one each. With the bat, it was an impressive 52 runs from 35 deliveries by Shaun Merchant which helped get Tavern home. Merchant was joined by Dave Fowler with 19 and Tom Fowler with 14 as the only other batters to reach double figures. The final few overs of the match proved to be nail-biting with wickets falling in quick succession. Tavern got the win with nine deliveries to spare. Thursday's match saw the KLAS Bouncers beat the Bonshaw Billy Goats.

