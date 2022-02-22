sport, local-sport,

BJP Tenterfield Physical Culture has finally completed season 2021, with the dance season having been extended to allow competitions to take place. At our junior zone competitions held in Grafton on January 8 and 9, eight girls represented our club. Claire Vasta and Amelia Robertson semi-finalled in their class; Lexi Kelly, Audrey Kelly and Lara Condrick finalled, Kristy Brierly placed sixth, Addison Gibbins placed second and Adelaide Gutmanis placed first. Kristy, Addison and Adelaide were invited to compete in the national competitions held at Olympic Park, Sydney on February 12. Addison and Adelaide both made the semi-finals. Our senior members competed on January 22 and 23 at Coffs Harbour. Hana Robertson competed in the semi finals in the first year senior category, Lee Sisson made semi-finals and Kerryn Gutmanis competed in the finals. Kerryn then competed in Masters on January 29 at Olympic Park, and Hana continued on to compete in Senior Selections on January 30, with neither making finals. Our Club Associate, Erin Crotty, although representing a Queensland club, competed at the ICC in Sydney on February 8. Joining the top dancers from all over Australia, she placed a strong third in her class. BJP Physie season 2022 starts at Tenterfield on Monday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 9. Class times are Preschoolers 3:30-4pm; (Wednesday only) 5-8yo 4-5pm; 9-12yo 5-6pm; ladies 6-7pm; 13yo-1st year seniors 7-8pm; seniors 8-9pm. Our studio is in Martin Street, next to the playing fields. We offer two free lessons to girls and ladies who are new to Physical Culture. Our club has plans for display days, workshops, interclub competitions, zone competitions, and national competitions throughout the year, and the grand finale is to be held at the Opera House in early December.

Tenterfield Physical Culture has finished their 2021 season