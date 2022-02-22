news, local-news,

After a very quiet period due to holiday and Covid restrictions the club resumed activities on Sunday, 6 February. The results of our AGM late last year were President Stephen Thomas vice president Steve Ost, Secretary David Ware and treasurer Francis Thomas. We are now pleased to welcome John Hampson and Don Cairns as our new events coordinators. They have already been very busy organising runs to Thulimba Cheesefactory in March, Heavenly Chocolate at Wyberba in April and the Glen Innes history house in May. Following the meeting a number of members went on a run to the Longhorn Hotel in Deepwater for lunch. Members are reminded Thursday morning coffee meetings have resumed at the Courtyard Cafe at 10am. As we look forward to better times ahead new members are always welcome but remember your car must be at least 30 years old. Contact President Steve - 6736 2862 or secretary David on 0412 456 629. MAKE - 1951 TRIUMPH MAYFLOWER OWNER - Frank Newman HISTORY - Frank acquired this car in 2010 from Mark tower in Tamworth. Mark's mother bought it new in 1951. Frank swap the milling machine for it. However it needed a complete restoration from top to bottom. He did everything himself except the upholstery which was done by Andy Snellman before his untimely death. One of the first new cars to come out after World War II it was designed to appeal to the American market as a "baby Rolls-Royce" (unsuccessfully!!).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/3664ed06-8477-4b17-9431-013487e14728.jpeg/r0_152_3264_1996_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Car club back on road