Candidates reveal why they are running in Tenterfield byelection

Residents in C Ward will head to the polls this weekend to elect the 10th councillor for Tenterfield Shire. The byelection, which will be held on Saturday, was triggered after four of the shire's five wards did not receive enough nominations to require an election. On Saturday, voters will choose between two candidates - Peter Murphy and Bryce Titcume - who have nominated to fill the vacancy. The Tenterfield Star spoke with both about why they are running and their main issues around town. Peter Murphy has lived in Tenterfield for the past four years and during that time has become an advocate for the community. "I've been a community advocate since 2018. I have been lobbying the council and councillors on a number of community issues in particular roads and drainage as well as council expenditure and how it affects rates and charges for ratepayers," he said. "I have come to the conclusion unless Ihave a seat at the table with the other councillors, I can't be as effective as I would like to be so that's why I'm running for councillor." After a busy career, Mr Murphy and his wife Barbara decided to "leave the rat race" of the coast and began searching regional NSW for a new place to call home. "We fell in love with Tenterfield. It's picturesque and the people are lovely. We settled permanently at the end of 2017," he said. For the better part of a decade, candidate Bryce Titcume has lived in Tenterfield Shire. Born and bred in the New England, Mr Titcume said he decided to throw his hat in the ring for a spot on council because of his passion for the local community. "Ward C is the biggest in the shire in area and it has a lot of gravel roads and wooden bridges which are real big issues," he said. "All the decisions that the councillors make need to be in the best interest of the shire as a whole. "They need to take into consideration the quality of life for the ratepayers and the growth and development of the shire. "I want to meet the challenges of the shire head on and be part of the solution." The winner will join fellow councillors Peter Petty and Tim Bonner in A Ward, John Macnish and Bronwyn Petrie in B Ward, Tom Peters in C Ward, Kim Rhodes and Giana Saccon in D Ward, and Greg Sauer and Geoff Nye in E Ward. Wards A and B only received the two nominations each so no elections were needed. An election was held for D Ward, where two councillors were elected from four candidates. There was only one candidate for both C and E wards. After the Decmeber 4 election, when nominations were called to fill the vacancies, there was only one nomination for E ward and two for C Ward. Geoff Nye, the only E ward nominee was elected automatically and sworn in as a councillor, and this weekend's election for C ward between the two candidates will determine the last spot in the council chamber.

