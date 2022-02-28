news, local-news,

The new documentary to celebrate the 150th birthday of the Municipality of Tenterfield is ready to roll. Created by Tenterfield Citizen of the Year, Peter Harris, the documentary is titled Glimpses and features 20 stories from across the years. The stories take a peep into such themes as the Goldrush days, the Light Horse formation, the Spanish Flu and the wooden railway bridges. They also recall more recent events such as the bushfires and drought. "What I've done is put together about 20 stories, each of them are about three to six minutes long, some of them deal with the work or iconic figures from those 150 years," Mr Harris said. There's interesting links to Changi, the 1911 Indian Coronation and Florence Nightingale, who was engaged by Sir Henry Parkes to modernise the NSW hospital system. The Tenterfield community marked the shire's sesquicentenary last November, when it was 150 years since the first Tenterfield council. The initially planned celebrations were toned down thanks to COVID-19 uncertainty, but a group of about 60 residents gathered outside the council chambers for the official unveiling of the building plaque and commemorative book launch. The documentary will now be able to be seen by a larger audience, and there is a free screening on Saturday, March 5, at the School of Arts. Details are available at the cinema on 6736 6100.

Glimpses into Tenterfield history ready to screen