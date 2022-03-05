Exercise program to live longer, stronger

news, local-news,

An exciting and affordable exercise program is available for people aged over 50 in Tenterfield. Living Longer Living Stronger is an innovative strength and balance program for older people. It involves progressive resistance training to improve your strength, balance, and mobility, as well as having benefits for your overall energy and vitality. The program was developed by COTA (Council on the Ageing) Australia. You're Living Longer living Stronger instructors have all undertaken specialised training with COTA NSW which covers the needs of older people and how to work with the types of injuries and conditions that affect older people. "The beauty of the Living Longer Living Stronger program is that it is individually designed for each participant, and the instructors will take your specific needs and goals into consideration when preparing your program," COTA NSW CEO Meagan Lawson said. "Moving and getting stronger has a flow-on effect on your general quality of life. "You'll be better able to carry shopping and play with your grandchildren, as well as reducing the risk of falls and other injuries. And the classes are also a great way to meet new people." Local Exercise Scientist Emma Page (EP Health Centre) has been running the Living Longer Living Stronger Program in the area for over 12 months. Many current participants comment that the sessions are not just about the exercise. The social support and friendships created has been the reason many bring along their friends to join up. Emma's care, knowledge, and ability to adjust exercises for all our old aches, injuries and complaints goes to show that her continued University studies in Exercise Physiology is the perfect career choice. Emma is looking forward to completing her degree mid-year and as an Accredited Exercise Physiologist, can expand her work with NDIS participants and share her knowledge and support to those with Medicare and DVA referrals, as well as Private Health rebates. Emma said she has a passion for neurological conditions and is expanding her education in cancer care with enrolment in Masters of Exercise in Medicine Oncology. Living Longer Living Stronger is also very reasonably priced. You undertake an initial assessment and from there sessions cost $9-$12 per session. Discover vouchers accepted. The sessions are held at The Wool Pavilion at the Tenterfield showground on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays. Contact: Emma Page 0488 214 790 for more information and to book your assessment.

Exercise program to live longer, stronger