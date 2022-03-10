Council considers options for Tenterfield visitor centre

news, local-news,

A more efficient service model for the town's Visitor Information Centre will be investigated by Tenterfield Shire Council over coming months. The council is dealing with major budget pressures and says it is examining all operations to ensure delivery of sustainable, cost-effective services to ratepayers and visitors to the region. "One of the other things we're looking at is amalgamating the visitors information centre with the School of Arts," Mayor Bronwyn Petrie told the Tenterfield Star last month. "If that is approved as one of the ways forward then that opens up the potential to then lease that visitors information centre." Last month the council held an extraordinary meeting, where a plan to increase rates by almost 80 per cent over two years was unanimously rejected. That meeting was held as the deadline for applying for a special rate variation was looming. By not applying for it, the council is restricted to increasing rates by just 0.7 per cent for the next financial year. At an extraordinary meeting the council had to consider the dramatic increase to rates for the 2022-23 financial year, as well as 2023-24, as the council faces an annual budget shortfall of $3.8m. In a public statement this week, Cr Petrie said the information centre staff and volunteers had done a great job which was highly appreciated by the council and the community. "Whatever decision is made once councillors are presented with a report, rest assured that council and volunteers will continue to support visitors with information and guidance on the region's many historic and natural attractions, retail and hospitality. "Council will consult with the community and businesses on the best way to meet the needs of visitors to our region. "Should the decision be to relocate the tourism centre then council will investigate opportunities for repurposing the Visitors Information Centre to increase council's 'own source income'. "Without own source income the council is entirely reliant on rates/charges and grants. Creation of own source income reduces the burden placed on ratepayers." The cost of Bruxner Highway and Mt Lindesay Road is also hurting the council's finances. The two roads put $1.2 million on the depreciation books.

