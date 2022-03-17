How you can support the journalism that matters for Tenterfield

news, local-news,

The Tenterfield Star is switching on a new-look website and introducing subscription packages for online readers that will include unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the New England region's No. 1 news source, The Northern Daily Leader. Visitors to tenterfieldstar.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe from Tuesday, March 22, when package details will be released. From that day, as a Tenterfield Star subscriber, you will be able get your favourite Tenterfield news, sport and community information sent direct to your email inbox with our new breaking-news alerts and regular headlines newsletters, as well as around-the-clock access to tenterfieldstar.com.au. Your Tenterfield Star subscription also unlocks all of the breaking New England news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by The Northern Daily Leader and publisher ACM's other mastheads in the region, such as The Armidale Express and The Inverell Times, as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world. Subscription packages include access to the digital replica of the weekly Tenterfield Star newspaper and each day's edition of the The Northern Daily Leader, allowing users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version. Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz. Our new-look website will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device and allowing you to follow Tenterfield news on the go, wherever you are. The refreshed site design launching Tuesday at tenterfieldstar.com.au draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users, with a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading. Group editor Laurie Bullock said the Tenterfield Star was adapting to the changing way people were consuming news and information. "Our audiences are increasingly following the news on their phones or tablets, so we need to make sure we can continue to deliver the coverage our community expects and deserves," he said. "The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local and regional news coverage is to our community so by offering subscribers access to The Northern Daily Leader we're giving our loyal readers the best possible value, with local news plus the New England's best regional coverage. "Our new subscription packages will allow readers to choose the way they want to support us to continue delivering journalism and information that serves the community." Tenterfield Star and The Northern Daily Leader are part of ACM, Australia's largest independent media company. The ACM network of 140 news websites and newspapers stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month.

How you can support the journalism that matters for Tenterfield