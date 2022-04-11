Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Barnaby Joyce launches election campaign in New England

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated April 12 2022 - 4:32am, first published April 11 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnaby Joyce

THE federal election has finally been called for May 21, and that means Australian flags, coloured balloons and campaign shirts are out in full force.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.