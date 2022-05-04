Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Tenterfield Shire Council meet with Tenterfield Ratepayers Association

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
Updated May 4 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'No $30,000 coffee machine': Ratepayers meet with Tenterfield council

Tenterfield Shire Council and the chair of the local ratepayers association have held talks about improving communication as the council faces a budget shortfall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, Northern Tablelands & North West

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.