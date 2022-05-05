Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Tenterfield Car Club supports Lismore flood appeal

By Geoff Newman, Publicity Officer, New England Veteran and Vintage Car Club
Updated May 5 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding in Uralba St Lismore. Picture Cathy Adams

At our monthly meeting on May 1 it was moved to donate $500 to the Lismore flood appeal.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.