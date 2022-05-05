Tenterfield Car Club supports Lismore flood appeal

At our monthly meeting on May 1 it was moved to donate $500 to the Lismore flood appeal.
At recent meetings we have welcomed guests including David Hughes with his lovely XK 120 Jaguar and Greg Spedding with his 1963 XL Falcon.
Members supported the Transport museum's show and shine with their cars, and were only too pleased to provide the two cars requested for the ANZAC march.
Last month 18 members enjoyed the run to the Heavenly Chocolate factory at Wyberba and this month 20 members drove to Glen Innes for a Chinese meal at the bowlo followed by a visit to the excellent 'Land of the Beardies' Museum.
Next months run will be an observation run around Tenterfield leaving after the meeting from the Sunnyside Hall.
Members are reminded that the Thursday morning coffee at the Courtyard Cafe has resumed. New members are always welcome but remember your car must be at least 30 years old.
Contact President Stephen 6736 2862 or secretary David on 0412 456 629.
MODEL: 1964 HOLDEN EH SPECIAL
OWNER: RAY "SCRATCHIE" CONDRICK
Ray purchased this car seven years ago from Allora and it is in very good original condition, it even smells new!!! It has only travelled 75,000 miles which might explain its good condition. That is an average annual mileage of just 1293 miles!
