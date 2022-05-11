QUALITY weaner steers and heifers were in demand at Ray White Livestock's Tenterfield sale on Thursday, last week.
Selling mostly between a gap in the rain, the yarding of 1515 head of locally produced, top quality weaners were subject to plenty of competition from buyers.
Advertisement
The yarding dominated by Angus cattle averaged 714c/kg live or $1797/head.
Just under a third of the yarding were steers in the 200-280kg range. They sold from 472c to 876c average 763c or $1826.
Steers in the 280-330 range made 484c to 768c to average 712c or $2137.
Lighter, under 200 weaners averaged 800c, while heavier over 330kg steers averaged 694c.
Heifers up to 200kg averaged 651c, 200-280kg 666c, and 280-330kg 675c.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.