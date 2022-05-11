Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Tenterfield weaner sale averages 714c/kg live

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated May 11 2022 - 10:45pm, first published 10:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

QUALITY weaner steers and heifers were in demand at Ray White Livestock's Tenterfield sale on Thursday, last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.