Fire and Rescue NSW Tenterfield crew members opened the doors to the local fire station on Saturday for their annual open day.
Crew members showed families and budding firefighters around the station, held displays of firefighting, hazmat and rescue equipment and answered questions about winter and home fire safety.
About 30 visitors enjoyed the event, local children receiving a hat and activity bag to take home.
FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said the event was an opportunity to show people that firefighters do so much more than fight fires.
"From fires, road crashes, hazardous material incidents and natural disasters to urban search and rescue, our crews are prepared for anything and ready to help anytime, anywhere," Commissioner Baxter said.
"A large part of our role is to educate the community about home fire safety and that's where open day comes in.
"This year we are focusing on the importance of having a working smoke alarm in your home.
"Each year, approximately 20 people die in NSW from fires that could have been prevented. Each death is a tragic loss for families, friends and the wider community.
"Additionally, for each fire fatality, there are also hundreds more people who survive a fire but suffer life-changing health consequences."
Commissioner Baxter said there was a 10 per cent increase in the number of house fires during the cooler months, with many fires starting in bedrooms and lounge rooms due to heaters and electric blankets.
"This year we want to help residents prepare their homes and in particular, encourage them to check their smoke alarms and have a Home Fire Escape Plan," Commissioner Baxter said.
You can visit the Fire and Rescue NSW website to learn how to prepare your home for winter fire dangers. And a Get Ready for Winter checklist is available at www.fire.nsw.gov.au/winter.
Tenterfield Captain John Gray said the day also provided the opportunity to try and recruit new members to the service.
"We currently have 10 on the crew but have six vacancies for on-call firefighters," he said.
"I have been a firefighter for almost 30 years, and captain for about 10 of those. It's a really rewarding job," he said.
"It's a paid position, all the training is provided, you learn plenty of skills you can use in everyday life, and the best part of it all, is you get to help keep our local community safe."
If you would are interesting in joining or finding out more, you can visit the FRNSW website or give Capt Gray a call at the station or on 0427 362 532.
