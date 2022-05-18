Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Fire and Rescue NSW hosts open day at Tenterfield station

Updated May 18 2022 - 2:32am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPEN DAY: Fire fighters Paul Seary and Chris Coker with Charmaine, Jesse, Lincoln, Elanor, Theo, Henry and Danielle at the Tenterfield station on Saturday. Photo: Melinda Campbell

Fire and Rescue NSW Tenterfield crew members opened the doors to the local fire station on Saturday for their annual open day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.