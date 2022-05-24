Teachers win Tenterfield Rotary trivia night

Last Saturday, more than 150 Rotary Tenterfield members and friends enjoyed the return of the annual Rotary Trivia Night at the golf club.
Braidie's Trivia Night (named in honour of past quizmaster Graham Braid and his commitment to Rotary and Tenterfield) is a fundraiser for Youth Driver Awareness Training, supporting Tenterfield High School students.
For several decades Mr Braid crafted questions that were challenging without being overly so.
Funds raised are used to assist travel for year 11 students from Tenterfield High School to attend.
The program highlights the consequence of poor decisions making by young drives and makes them aware of their responsibilities to themselves, family friends and communities.
"There was plenty of fun and laughter from the room and lots of puzzled faces as they tried to answer the imposing questions," Rotary's publicity officer, Jacqueline Plaice said.
Emcee Cameron Bolton ensured the evening ran on time and smoothly, and only had to deal with a few interjections from his father Harry Bolton!
The high scoring winners was the team Teachers of Tenterfield High School headed up by Rotarian and school principal Stephanie Scott. Rather surprisingly, the wooden spoon was presented to the second team from the school.
The gold coin raffle was won by Margaret Cooper and the wood raffle winner was a grateful Sue Hamilton.
Rotarian Frances Overell provided a lighter section to the evening with her quiz to a line-up of contestants taken from each table who were given only seconds to answer her quick reaction questions!
Thank you to the officials of the night; Christine Denis for compiling the questions; strict scoring by Leticia Jones, Jenny Meagher and Kerri Swain.
Jacqueline said special thanks also go to the following Rotarians: Karen Tapscott (event organiser); Caitlin Reid for putting the scores on a big screen; Lee and Ralph Manser (raffle); Cameron Bolton the emcee and Jan Cross, Treasurer and all the other Rotarian helpers who contributed to the successful evening.
Karen's family and Shauna Bolton did a great job collecting the answer sheets throughout the night, she said.
"On behalf of President Kevin Rumble thank you to all the locals who came to support the event which benefits the young people of our town.
"As always, Rotary is grateful to the whole team at the Golf Club for providing the large room, steady flow of drinks and delicious platters," she said.
