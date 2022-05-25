The Tenterfield Bumblebees notched up another win in the New England Rugby Union competition, this time against the previously undefeated St Albert's College side.
The students' traditionally expansive style of play was hampered by the drizzly weather but that brought the Bees' forwards into the game.
President Jeremy Phipps said it was a "really good game" for his side.
"The weather certainly played in our hands and certainly let us play our slow forward game which helped a lot," he said on the 17-7 win.
"The forwards played really well, one of our props and a young flanker we have got just stepped up and had a really good game.
"It was good to get a win seeing as they were undefeated for a season and a half."
The Bees have been bolstered by a handful of players after the Glen Innes Magpies rugby league club folded this year.
"We are able to get a bit of continuity in the backline," he said.
"Ace Holliss and Jack Miller had outstanding games in the backline."
This Saturday the Bees and Elks will be in Glen Innes this Saturday for the Elks' sponsors day and a fundraiser for Nathan Stapleton.
Stapleton, a Deepwater local, suffered a severe spinal injury when playing rugby union for Boorowa against West Wyalong on April 9.
He was paralysed from the shoulders down, leaving him a quadraplegic.
The Elks have pulled together several fundraising efforts.
"We just decided that he's from here and that as a rugby club we should definitely try do something to help," organiser Sarah Byrne said.
"So we are donating the gate money, having raffles and an auction at the end of second grade.
They have items up for auction including a signed Aussie 7s women's jersey donated by Rhiannon Byers.
Glen local Alex Newsome rallied up a signed NSW Waratahs jersey as well.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
