Essential tips for building a new home in Brisbane

This is a commercial partnership with Buildi Brokers Brisbane.



Nothing beats the experience of imagining your dream home and then seeing it become a reality!

You can ask anyone who has built a home; a LOT goes into the process, from having an idea in your head to being handed the keys to your very own home.

Here are some great tips for building your new house in Brisbane!

Determining your budget and comparing prices

Having a clear, realistic idea of your budget is crucial to avoid problems and not waste your time looking at land and home designs that are out of your price range.

Deposits

Knowing what to expect to put down as a deposit is a good place to start. It's recommended that you have a minimum of a 7 per cent deposit saved according to what you are willing to spend in total on both the land and building contract.

On the other hand, people with a poor credit history and debt might need closer to 34 per cent deposit saved up.

Since this is worked out on a case-by-case basis, it's best to consult with a mortgage broker to get an idea of where you should be financially before you start building.

Building costs

It's important to know that different builders specialise in different types of homes. They will either focus on first-time homes, mid-sized family homes, custom-built homes or high-end luxury homes.

Be clear about what kind of home you want to build. A building company that specialises in the type of home you're going for will offer you the most competitive prices.

Remember, the cheapest option isn't always the best option; instead, look for value. If your builder is cutting corners to stick to a too-good-to-be-true budget, you're likely to face many costly surprises later!

It's also essential to know exactly what you're paying for. You'll need to clarify everything with the builder as early as possible.

These items usually aren't included in the construction package, potentially causing you to incur additional costs:

Garage doors

Driveways

Gas and hot water supply

Landscaping

Light fitting

Roof insulation

Buying land

Whether you're only buying land or a complete house and land package for the first time, it's crucial to know what to look for so that you make the right decision:

Determine your property criteria - How big a yard do you want? Planning on building a pool?

Research the area and the surroundings - Do you want to live near the city centre, or further out? How long will it take to get to work?

Test the soil - A soil survey can determine if the soil is safe from harmful chemicals like asbestos.

Check for good access - Will it be difficult for the builder to access the land? This can be an extra expense.

Make sure there are infrastructure services - Is there power, stormwater and draining connected? Does that land have good telecommunication access?

Find out about council zoning restrictions - Are there any heritage of character restrictions? For example, restrictions on building modern homes in an older suburb.

Choosing a home builder

Choosing the right builder is make-or-break for your new home to be a success. Not to mention, building a home is a HUGE investment.

Look at builder reviews and testimonials

Hearing previous and current customers share their experience working with the builder and the whole building process is a great way to know whether you're making a good choice.

Looking at reviews online (not on the home builder's website) is a good place to start; however, going to knock on a previous client's door and having a chat is the best thing you can do to get a more detailed and honest opinion. Plus, you'll see the finished product with your own eyes!

Check licenses and insurance

Ensuring the builder has a valid building licence, registration, and insurance is of utmost importance.

You can easily look up if a builder is registered through the Master Builders Association of Australia or the Housing Industry of Australia.

The bottom line

Designing and building your first home is a massive achievement, and although it may seem daunting - the hours of planning and research you put into it will be invaluable.

Ensure you follow these tips when building your future home and choosing new home builders in Brisbane. Good luck!