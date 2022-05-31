Graeme Howie to perform at Tenterfield hospital fundraiser

Graeme Howie will perform a Morning Melodies-style fundraiser show in Tenterfield next week.
The Tenterfield Community Care for Patient's Committee will host Graeme of legendary easy listening group The Howie Brothers fame.
John and Graeme Howie are one of Australia's leading country music/easy listening acts, and have been performing and recording for nearly 50 years.
The duo are the only Australians to have won the coveted International Harmony Award in USA and have also won three Golden Guitars.
"I'll give the Tenterfield folk a great show," Graeme said.
"They'll be singing along to all our Howie Bros favourites and I'll also sing songs from our latest CD releases," he said.
The fundraising group consists of ex nurses and community members with the aim to raise money for patient comfort at the Tenterfield hospital.
Since their inception in 2009, the group has raised more than $106,000 having supplied the hospital with vending machines, pressure air mattresses, an ice machine, shower and lounge chairs, window dressings and numerous other items.
All of these items are to provide comfort to patients, staff and visitors alike.
Armajun Aboriginal Health Service in Tenterfield has also been a beneficiary of their fundraising.
The committee is pleased that after several cancellations due to COVID-19, their major fundraiser will return.
The event will be hosted at the golf club on Friday, June 10 from 10.30am until 12 noon. Tickets are $15 and are available on the morning.
A morning tea will be provided, and included in entry, by the fundraising committee.
The dedicated team are always looking for new faces to join and encouraging locals to attend their AGM on August 11 at the golf club at 6pm.
