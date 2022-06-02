Tenterfield Star
$24 million flushed down drain after New England dam project canned

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated June 2 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:43pm
CANCELLED: Kevin Anderson.

The state government spent $24 million developing Tenterfield's Mole River dam project, only to to pull the plug on the proposed $350 million dam.

