Tenterfield High School students have been busy preparing for their formal.
The class of 2022 will see 22 students graduate. All have been working hard on school work as well juggling part time jobs, volunteering their time at events like the Autumn festival easter egg hunt and Anzac Day march, as well as their student leader roles.
This year's formal will be held at the showground on November 11 in the theme of 'white rustic country' with the final details to be confirmed. Teachers and parents are invited to attend.
Collectively the students have come up with ideas and held three fundraisers, so far making $2500 to go towards the event.
Those have included the sausage sizzle at the weekend where the Star caught up with them, an Oodie and Snuggie Day last Friday and a bake sale in May.
They will do another fundraiser, a barbecue, at a date to be confirmed.
The winners of the weekend's efforts were Roberta Koch (wood raffle) and in the 100 club, first was Debbie Minns, second and third Bec Morelli.
