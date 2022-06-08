Kristen Lovett admitted she was "blown away" by the community spirit and support shown for the coming Stapo Day fundraising event.
Close to 90 items, in all shapes and sizes, have been donated to auction off to raise funds for Nathan Stapleton and his family in the wake of his life changing injury.
While playing rugby union for Boorowa against West Wyalong in April, Stapleton was caught in a ruck and severley injured his spinal cord.
He was paralysed from the shoulders down, leaving him a quadraplegic. Stapleton grew up in Deepwater and married Kate McDonald from Tenterfield.
Lovett has led the charge in organising a fundraising event for Stapleton and his family at Rugby League Park this Saturday.
The day will feature the Tenterfield Tigers junior and senior rugby league clubs hosting MIT and Texas respectively, as well as a highly-anticipated Golden Oldies event.
"I am absolutely blown away for the support for this event," she said.
"The items are so broad in what they cover, it is such a great auction list because it caters for so many different people.
"We have got fuel, there is farm supplies, fencing material, there's so much stuff.
"So many contractors have come forward and donated their time.
"It is amazing what the community has done."
For the footy heads, there's a plethora of rugby league and rugby union jerseys and memorabilia signed by superstars of both codes.
There's also coastal getaways ready to go to the highest bidder, or those eager enough to get out of the highlands during the colder months.
On the field there will be plenty of action.
The Tigers seniors and golden oldies will also don replica Cronulla Sharks jerseys, in honour of Stapleton's former NRL club, and auction them off.
Lovett said they were aiming to raise at least $30,000 with the sheer quality of items on offer.
"I would be hoping around that number, I am quietly hoping for quite a bit more, just by the number of items we have got," she said.
"30 was the original target so we will see where we take it from there."
It wouldn't be surprising to see the total go past that with the community already so generous.
"That is what blows me away with country towns, how quick everyone jumps to action to help someone who needs it," Lovett said.
"I had a donation the other day, a lady dropped in something she made that she wanted to donate something to the auction.
"The reason she did that was because she understood the battle and the challenges in the future that will come up for the future for the Stapletons because she is in a similar situation herself.
"She was just moved enough by what was going on that she made this item and dropped it in for the auction."
For those who can't attend the day and want to bid on an item, there is the option of finding someone to bid for them over the phone.
But Lovett is hoping Rugby League Park in Tenterfield is full to the brim.
"It is great to have almost have 90 items but it is not going to achieve too much if we don't have enough people there," she said.
"We really want to encourage the community to get along and support it and enjoy the event.
"It is going to be quite good to draw people together and have them support this and have a catch up around a few games of footy."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
