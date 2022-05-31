Alumy Creek Angus sold to record money during the stud's 32nd annual bull sale on Friday, with the top-priced sire selling for $52,000 - up from $26,000 in 2021.
A total clearance of 45 bulls resulted in a sale average of $16,333, also up on last year by $5513.
Five sons of EXAR Monumental 6056B averaged $25,600 and were the top sire group, while 16 sons of Baldridge 38 Special and his full brother Baldridge Compass sold to a top of $24,000 and averaged $16,000.
Repeat buyers the Murnane family from Baringa Park Angus stud at Birregurra, Vic waved down the top-priced bull, staving off active underbidders from Queensland which were all keen to get a handle on Alumy Creek Monumental R095 by EXAR Monumental 6056B.
The family also came away with Alumy Creek Entice R038, by Mogck Entice, for $17,000, chosen for his traditional style and deep body.
Both bulls sported moderate frames with good phenotype and numbers to match.
"We look for structure and temperament, not just estimated breeding values," said Eddie Murnane, noting the desire to produce commercially relevant bulls. "Essentially we want good looking animals."
Elders stud stock auctioneer Brian Kennedy, Armidale, who picked out the top-selling bull well before the sale, said the results spoke for themselves.
"Everyone was happy. They were bidding freely," he said. "The top-priced bull, R095, was phenotypically very correct and he had a great set of numbers right across the board."
Three bulls sold to $26,000 including Alumy Creek Monumental R020, by EXAR Monumental 6056B., purchased by Mike Smith, Adrigoole Angus, Woodenbong.
"I thought he was a consistent package to our other sires," said Mr Smith, who has purchased five bulls from Alumy Creek over three years. "I like the timing of the Alumy Creek sale because I'll be using these sires in the next four weeks with our low birthweight Angus heifers. I look for consistency in type and figures, and are choosing moderate framed bulls to go over bigger cows. We are after softness and moderate maturing progeny.
"Lot two that sold for $52,000 was my pick but I didn't even start a bid. Lot 23 [R020] was my first pick and I decided I'd get him no matter what. I'm happy as it turned out."
The volume buyer was the Duro Tank Group from Lake Cargelligo, which came away with six bulls to a top of $14,000 for Alumy Creek 38 Special R085, by Baldridge 38 Special.
Another repeat client, Tigrigie Cattle Co, Eurombah via Taroom, Qld, bought three bulls to a top of $18,000 for Alumy Creek 38 Special R054, by Baldrige 38 Special from a first-calf LD Captalist 316 heifer.
Some 25 bidders were registered through online platform AuctionsPlus. The top lot purchased online was Alumy Creek Ringo R128 purchased for $20,000 by repeat client Roger Flower, Bridgewater Angus, Black Mountain south of Guyra.
"We were very impressed with the bull," Mr Flower said. "He was a real stand-out with good all around figures. In Colin Keevers' words he is a good, soft, long-bodied younger bull; thick and well muscled."
Mr Flower will use the 834 kilogram frame score six-plus bull as a back-up in their artificial insemination program to go over high-indexing Ayrvale stud cows.
Alumy Creek 38 Special R023, by Baldridge 38 Special sold for $24,000 to Harper Rural Holdings, Wiley Creek, via Stanthorpe, Qld.
Long-term regular buyer Eric Newsome from Blue Granite Grazing at Dundee paid $24,000 for Alumy Creek Entice R051, ranking in the top 4-7 per cent across all selection indexes.
The sale was hosted by Elders stud stock and George and Fuhrmann, with both Brian Kennedy and Darren Perkins catching the bids.
