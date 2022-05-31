"I thought he was a consistent package to our other sires," said Mr Smith, who has purchased five bulls from Alumy Creek over three years. "I like the timing of the Alumy Creek sale because I'll be using these sires in the next four weeks with our low birthweight Angus heifers. I look for consistency in type and figures, and are choosing moderate framed bulls to go over bigger cows. We are after softness and moderate maturing progeny.

