Bald Rock National Park is marking a half-century milestone.
You can join the National Parks and Wildlife Service to celebrate the 50th anniversary on July 2.
NPWS Northern Inland Branch director, Rob Smith, said Bald Rock National Park has been attracting visitors to the region for decades.
"The magnificent granite dome and surrounding park are spectacular all year and it's fantastic to finally be able to celebrate this historic occasion with the community following delays due to COVID," Mr Smith said.
The first event is a guided walk at 2pm.
"Join rangers as they share their passion for the history, animals and plants of Bald Rock National Park," he said.
There will be a choice of walks to suit all abilities.
One walk will tackle the steep climb to the iconic Bald Rock summit, while the other will follow the gentler Bungoona walking track at the base of Bald Rock.
Return to Bald Rock picnic area to celebrate with a light afternoon snack of billy tea and anniversary cake.
"Later in the year you can also join us for an anniversary bike ride through the park on October 15," Mr Smith said.
"The park is looking breathtaking so a fully-charged camera is a definite must, along with your sturdy walking shoes," he added.
For further information visit www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au. To register call (02) 6736 4298 or email npws.ntab@environment.nsw.gov.au
