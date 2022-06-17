Tenterfield Star
Artworks Granite Belt hosts 'Links to the Past' exhibition at Stanthorpe

Updated June 17 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:00am
Jen Martin's art depicts Dreamtime stories, guided by Spirit and Nature. Photo by Sandra McEwan.

Artworks at the Heritage Station Precinct is supported by many talented member artists and its latest exhibition features traditional indigenous paintings and wood works.

