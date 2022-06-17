Artworks at the Heritage Station Precinct is supported by many talented member artists and its latest exhibition features traditional indigenous paintings and wood works.
Artists Jen Martin and Charlie Jensen will feature in the next exhibition titled 'Links to the Past' which opens on June 18.
Advertisement
Jen is a local Traditional woman from the Southern Downs region. Her art practice is influenced by country, stories, songs, traditional learnings and being part of the Stolen Generation.
Jen's art style depicts her values, beliefs and relationship with all living creatures and features of environment, and her art channels the story of this ancient land.
Jen feels she is one and complete when she paints her stories, and her artwork has been sold to collectors from all over the world.
Her co-artist produces amazing art from natural wood.
Charlie grew up in northwest Queensland and spent most of his early life living in remote regions where he developed an interest in the surrounding countryside and loved the growth of trees.
He found the textures and colours of different woods fascinating. Charlie took up wood turning about 15 years ago, and when he retired, he found he could finally explore, using a wood lathe, what was inside these trees.
The unique colours and growths, whorls in the wood, and root masses, all give him ideas for different shapes he could make.
He prefers to use local timbers and is always on the lookout for timbers that are unique and interesting in shape, colour or grain. They inspire him to sculpt new projects.
'Links to the Past' opens on Saturday, June 18 and will be on display until August 28 in the Ann-Marie O'Callaghan Gallery.
The Heritage Station Café will continue the current exhibition of member's works, arts and crafts and will be open from 9am to 2pm every weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.