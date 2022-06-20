"George" Merchant's life started with a humble beginning in Tenterfield where he lived with his mum and brothers.
Born on July 29, 1940, Noel George Merchant, known as "George", was always quietly spoken and occasionally shy.
Affectionately known as "Puddy", he was always very particular about how he looked, which was tall and handsome, neat and tidy, with his little black comb always at the ready.
His first job was in the rabbit factory, then the sawmill and later the meatworks.
When his children were young George would always have a second job also, detailing cars or painting houses. He was quite handy and would have a go at pretty much anything. He wasn't afraid of hard, honest work.
He later moved to Armidale, but returned to Tenterfield in 2010, where he stayed for the remainder of his life.
George passed away at the Tenterfield hospital on June 5, aged 81 years.
His friends and family mourn the loss of a kind and gentle soul, a soul that brought a quiet calm and comfort to so many.
