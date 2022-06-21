Tenterfield Star
33 members, and a new face, join June meeting

Updated June 22 2022 - 12:59am, first published June 21 2022 - 1:12am
33 members, and a new face, join June meeting

Despite the cooler weather, 33 members attended our June meeting at which we welcomed prospective new member Lisa Tolley with her two cars, a 1960 3VW and, most interestingly, a 1924 Willys Overland.

