33 members, and a new face, join June meeting

Despite the cooler weather, 33 members attended our June meeting at which we welcomed prospective new member Lisa Tolley with her two cars, a 1960 3VW and, most interestingly, a 1924 Willys Overland.
This vintage car is 98-years-old and we look forward to seeing it on the road.
Following the meeting a busy run organisers done and John conducted an interesting observation run around Tenterfield which included questions such as: name the make and model of aircraft that crashed here, and what type of water pump is on the right? Prizes for the winners at our next meeting. The run finished with lunch at the bowling club.
The July run will be announced at our next meeting and the September run will be our regular annual enjoyable run to Drake.
Our Thursday coffee morning at the Courtyard Cafe continues at 10am.
New members are always welcome, but remember your car must be at least 30 years old. Contact president Steve 6736 2862 or secretary David 0412 456 629.
MODEL: 1950's XK 120 Jaguar
OWNER: David Hughes
HISTORY: David lives part time on the coast and part time in Tenterfield, and we hope that he'll be able to join us in some of our car club activities.
