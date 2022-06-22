Local housing crisis: Tenterfield needs more rental properties

Tenterfield is one of 20 NSW areas most in need of more rental properties, new research shows, and while it is the only New England town to make the list, a local social housing expert says it is not unique.
Maree McKenzie is the CEO of Homes North Community Housing, she agrees with the research findings and says Tenterfield is just 'a microscope' on what is happening in many regional areas.
And it is inhibiting any post-COVID growth opportunities.
"It's a small community, but those rental pressures really put a brake on a rural community, especially when we're trying to support economic development," Ms McKenzie said.
"There aren't really any systematic strategies being implemented that support affordable housing being developed in regional areas."
Commissioned by national rental reviews platform Rent Rabbit, the research uses vacancy rates and demographic data to identify the suburbs most in need of new rental supply, and ranks them based on their median weekly rent expressed as a share of their average weekly household income.
Tenterfield is number 17 on the list.
According to the report, Tenterfield had a vacancy rate of 0 per cent, down from 0.9 per cent in June 2021.
That means all rental properties are being filled in less than 21 days of being listed for rent as rental properties are regarded as 'officially' vacant when they've been on the market for 21 days or more. The median weekly rent locally in June last year was $340, and a year later it is now $365.
An increase of 7.4 per cent and an estimated 46 per cent of the average Tenterfield household income of $794.
RentRabbit co-founder Ben Pretty said the rental crisis is one of the biggest issues facing NSW right now.
"For affluent tenants in more privileged suburbs, they at least have more options in terms of where they can live, especially as many of them are knowledge workers who can work remotely," he said.
"But for the many tenants who have low household incomes and who live in socio-economically disadvantaged areas, they're really struggling right now and have very few options."
