Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Local housing crisis: Tenterfield needs more rental properties

Vanessa Arundale
By Vanessa Arundale
June 22 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SYSTEMATIC APPROACH NEEDED: CEO of Homes North, Maree McKenzie, agrees with a recent report which says there is a rental crisis in Tenterfield. Picture: file.

Tenterfield is one of 20 NSW areas most in need of more rental properties, new research shows, and while it is the only New England town to make the list, a local social housing expert says it is not unique.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Arundale

Vanessa Arundale

Senior Journalist Northern Tablelands and North West

Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.