Out and about in Tenterfield on weekend || See the photos

Several businesses were on our list when we hit the Tenterfield CBD on Saturday to see who was enjoying a sunny winter's day at local cafes.
After visiting The Potting Shed, where we snapped a couple of tables - inside and out - we made our way to Willow Tree Cafe. There we found a few familiar faces.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Then we headed around to Bad Manners Cafe, which always seems to be a popular place to be on the weekend.
Finally, we ducked across to the other side of Manners Street, where we snapped more people at the Courtyard Cafe.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.