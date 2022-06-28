Tenterfield Lions Club celebrated its 56th annual changeover on Saturday at the Tenterfield Golf Club.
Rose Lusty has taken over the role of president for the local service club and was installed along with her board for the 2022-23 year.
Members of Warwick and Stanthorpe Lions clubs, and Tenterfield Rotary Club joined local Lions at the dinner to thank the past committee and welcome in the new board.
Lion Ken Poulson called the group to order at 12:30pm and the proceedings began.
Lions Wayne Lusty and Bruce Nicholls delivered the toast to Lions International.
John Landers and Margaret Cooper, who manage the Tenterfield Helicopter Op Shop here in town, were on hand to accept a cheque from the Tenterfield Lions Club for $4000 raised from the Christmas Carnival and other fundraisers held throughout the year.
Outgoing president Martin I'Ons commended members for their hard work and efforts over the past year, citing the many groups and charities the club had assisted over that time.
Then Lion Stuart Perrett of Stanthorpe installed the new committee for the 2022/23.
Rose told members she was looking forward to some of the projects the club has on the horizon.
They include re-vamping of the junior choir, the building of the Keith and Annette Wilcocks Memorial Pony Club Shed at the Tenterfield Showgrounds, the Mingoola Motto Guzzi weekend and working with Rotary to provide Tenterfield with a Volunteering Day in November and the annual Westpac Christmas Party.
