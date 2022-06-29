Tenterfield Star
Forfeits for the men but the ladies get on the field

Ellen Dunger
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:23am, first published 1:32am
The Tenterfield Tigers and the Bumblebees didn't take the field due to opponents forfeiting. Photos: Melinda Campbell and Ellen Dunger

Neither the Tenterfield Tigers men or Bumblebees men managed to get on the field on Saturday due to their opposing sides forfeiting.

