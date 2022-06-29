Neither the Tenterfield Tigers men or Bumblebees men managed to get on the field on Saturday due to their opposing sides forfeiting.
The Tigers men were due to play the Stanthorpe Gremlins in the round seven encounter but their opponents couldn't take the field.
However the league tag women got on the paddock.
They played the Stanthorpe league tag team and managed nine tries to one in the 44-4 triumph.
The Tenterfield Bumblebees were due to play the St Albert's College fourth grade team in round eight of the New England Rugby Union competition but the students forfeited.
The Bees linked with Glen Innes this year who were too good for Tamworth on Saturday, winning 53-14.
The Elkettes women's 10 team, featuring Tenterfield's Abbey Jones and Leilani Lavea were beaten by the Magpies 41-5.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
