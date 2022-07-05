Despite not playing for nearly a month, the Tenterfield Bumblebees returned to the field on Saturday against the Armidale Blues without missing a beat.
The Country Championships on the long weekend, followed by the university holidays and then a forfeit against them saw the Bees rest up until their return for round nine.
The Bees accounted for the Blues 31-14.
"We are going really well, we are starting to get some solid continuity with all the guys that are playing each week so it is really coming together for us," Bees president Jeremy Phipps said.
"The weather played into our hands being a bit of a wet day and the field being wet.
"It always makes our style of football easier to play, solid forwards footy and the backs had a really good game as well.
"The boys fell into it fairly quickly, they went really well and fell back into our normal structures that are getting played regularly now so the guys know what they are doing so they just do it."
The win sets them up for a big test this Saturday against competition leaders St Albert's College.
The students sit two points clear on top of the third grade ladder.
"It is going to be interesting to see how we go against Albies this weekend and it is going to be a dry track," Phipps said.
"It will be interesting to see if we can control the pace against a college team, that is the only way we are going to be able to beat them."
The match will be at Glen Innes who Tenterfield partnered with this year to take part in the New England Rugby Union competition.
Heading into the second-half of the competition, Phipps has no complaints about the clubs combining.
"It has been really beneficial for us," he said.
"There's a few guys that can't make training each week so they just play with us like Ace Holliss and Jack Miller.
"So we can have that continuity with the backs, if we can have those guys playing together each week it makes a big difference.
"They might not train but they all know how to play footy so you just rock up on the day and do what you have always done."
This Saturday will also be Ladies' Day.
There will be three senior grades plus a junior girls' 7s match.
Games start at 12.50
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
