Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Tenterfield High School captain Allie Hill receives highly commended at NSW Training Awards for School Based Trainee of the Year

By Newsroom
Updated July 6 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEARNING: Allie Hill received a highly commended award for school-based trainee of the year at the NSW Training Awards. Picture: Supplied

Allie Hill described it as daunting, when as a 15-year-old she took steps to start a school-based traineeship VET course.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.