Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Fate of Tenterfield's former band hall still uncertain

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
July 6 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fate of Tenterfield's former band hall still uncertain

The fate of the old band hall in Crown Street remains uncertain, despite interest from the community in using the facility.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, Northern Tablelands & North West

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.