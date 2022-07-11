Tenterfield Star
MP Janelle Saffin seeking review of guidelines for $75,000 Primary Producer Grant

By Newsroom
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:30am
MP asks for review of grant process for farmers recovering from fire, flood and storms

STATE MP Janelle Saffin is seeking a review of some guidelines which make it harder for Northern Tablelands farmers to access the $75,000 Primary Producer Grant to help them recover from flood, bushfire or storm events.

