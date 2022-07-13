Hospitalisation little more than 12 months ago hasn't stopped Tenterfield's Roxanne Bancroft-Stuart from reaching her goals.
In March 2021, Bancroft-Stuart was rushed to Armidale hospital with a blood problem which nearly had took her life.
Fast forward to July 2022 and, along with Michael Stuart, she completes the Gold Coast marathon.
The pair ran alongside each other and finished the 42 kilometre event in six hours and eight minutes.
An amazing feat for Bancroft-Stuart who is "70-years-young."
It was held on July 2 and 3 with everything from junior events to the 42 kilometer marathon and wheelchair events.
More than 4000 people finished the marathon with a further 8000 finishing the half marathon event.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
