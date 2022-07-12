Despite there being little business to discuss, club activities have been proceeding well. Members are welcome to attend Thursday morning coffee at the Courtyard Cafe.

The ladies attended a well supported luncheon at the Tenterfield Tavern and following the July 3 meeting, 21 members in 10 cars drove to the Balancing Heart winery at Wyberba and enjoyed an excellent lunch in very attractive surroundings.

Our August run will be to Wallangarra and our September run will be our annual excursion to the Lunatic hotel in Drake.

New members are always welcome but remember that your car must be 30 years old. Contact president Steve on 6736 2862 or secretary David on 0412 456 629.