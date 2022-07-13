What Tenterfield's band hall means to our history

On three occasions the band performed in honour of visits to Tenterfield by Sir Henry Parkes: in 1872, shortly after being elected Premier of NSW, in February, 1883 whilst the Member for Tenterfield, and again in October, 1889 when Parkes delivered his federation call to the people in the Tenterfield School of Arts.

In October, 1884 the band led the procession for the laying of the foundation stone for Tenterfield's Town Hall.

In September, 1886, the band played at the opening of the railway to Tenterfield by the Governor of NSW Lord Carrington.

In May, 1889 press reports from the Brisbane Courier recorded the Tenterfield Brass Band played at a race meeting in Warwick.

In October 1895 the Tenterfield contingent of Mounted Rifles were played by the Brass Band into town from the railway station after winning the Hutton Shield in Sydney.