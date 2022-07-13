Tenterfield Star
Comment: Tenterfield Band Hall illustrates community evolution

By Ken Halliday
Updated July 13 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:20am
What Tenterfield's band hall means to our history

The Tenterfield Band Hall is a relic of a notable moment in Tenterfield's history when, with large contingents of men away at war and in the midst of an extremely austere war-time environment, the community constructed the hall in virtually one day with 60 volunteer workers.

