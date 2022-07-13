What Tenterfield's band hall means to our history

The Tenterfield Band Hall is a relic of a notable moment in Tenterfield's history when, with large contingents of men away at war and in the midst of an extremely austere war-time environment, the community constructed the hall in virtually one day with 60 volunteer workers.
Heritage listed on Tenterfield Shire Council's Local Environmental Plan (2010) and the National Trust (NSW) Heritage Register (2010), today the hall stands as an example of how people lived, worked and played in Tenterfield.
It reflects how the people were actively engaged in the community's evolution and management... far from being today's more passive consumers.
Built in 1945 with materials supplied by local businesses and through local fundraising efforts, the Tenterfield Band Hall is historically significant for its evidence of war-time civic spirit and of the role of brass bands in mid 20th centenary cultural life. It continues to be socially significant as a community resource.
A modest vernacular construction, the weatherboard building was designed and built under the supervision of Jack Cooper (1886-1972), local builder and undertaker. The hall stands as a fine example of what can be done by co-operative effort under wise leadership and with careful planning.
It is also locally significant for its association with Harry Tancred (1897-1961), the patriarch of the Tancred family that started the leading Australian meat processing company, Tancred Brothers. The company owned meatworks at Tenterfield (1941-1961) and also at Bourke and Beaudesert.
Harry Tancred was a foundation director and later chairman of the Sydney Turf Club and a member of the Australian Meat Board (1946-1961).
At the time of the band hall opening, Harry Tancred was president and patron of the Municipal Committee of the Tenterfield Brass Band, and manager of Tancred Brothers Meatworks which supplied both materials and labour to its construction.
For some years the band hall was home to the Tenterfield chapter of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes (known more simply as the Tenterfield Buffalo Lodge).
As a fraternal, benevolent and social organisation, their basic desire was to defend the weak, to help the unfortunate and render assistance to those in difficulty or need.
The Buffalo Lodge insignia is carved into an internal door of the hall. In more recent years the hall became home base for the Tenterfield Gem and Mineral Club.
Other uses of the band hall have included the storing of instruments and practice sessions for the Tenterfield Municipal Brass Band and the Border Caledonian Pipe Band, which was formed in 1927 by Swiss born Tenterfield watchmaker, Christen Jensen (1852-1929).
There were regular fund raising functions to aid the brass band including dances and euchre parties. The hall was also used for overnight accommodation for visiting bandsmen for the Border Caledonian Society's highland gatherings which included the Australian Pipe Band Championships (starting in 1949).
The Tenterfield Band Hall is also significant for its location on reserve parkland first dedicated in 1866. Land surrounding the hall is part of a network of curvi-linear parkland corridors, which basically follow the public and private open space areas along the waterway system.
The system crosses and is closely integrated with the town's heritage and cultural core.
The early evolution of the Tenterfield community was in the years of no pre-recorded music. At that time, bands were the only way in which most people could experience music.
Much of the experience of growing up and growing old in a community often does not readily relate to particular heritage sites, but sites like the band hall clearly illustrate the aspects of community evolution.
Brass bands have long had an important place in community music making across Australia and the community of Tenterfield embraced the brass band's artistic contribution over many generations.
Perhaps more importantly, the brass band gave young people an outlet for their energies and it was from that energy that the band hall was built.
The brass band movement has a long history in Tenterfield, where over generations, it performed a valuable service of providing live music for all types of events.
The community was inspired by the band's virtuosity, skill and commitment to community life.
Access, social inclusion, cultural diversity and artistic benefit to the community were the trademarks of the band, serving to stretch the technical and interpretive skills of the bandsmen who came from varied backgrounds and experience.
Among the early major engagements for the Tenterfield Brass Band were:
It was the revived Tenterfield Municipal Brass Band of 1940 that created the enthusiasm for building the band hall.
In July, 1940 the Tenterfield Municipal Council agreed to pay a subsidy of up to fifty pounds to assist in the re-establishment of the Brass Band.
Eight Aldermen expressed confidence in the success of the band's revival under conductor Cecil Bergin, who had been a driving force in the revival. Mr Bergin (1888-1945) was the mine-host of the Telegraph Hotel in Tenterfield.
He had moved to Tenterfield in 1925 from Cowra where he had been bandmaster for 12 years and was recognised as a champion trombone player.
The first public performance for the revived band was at a Variety Revue in the School of Arts on August 24, 1940. Bandsmen on stage were: Conductor, C. C. Bergin; cornets, J. Mitchell, E. Mitchell, C. Baker, C. Whitby, V. Petrie, J. Braum, J. Hay; tenor horns, R. Tompkins, T. Coker, J. Pitkin; trombones, M .Kneipp, A. Hartnup; baritones, W. Kneipp, N. Pitkin; euphoniums, G. Willis, A. Booth; basses, R. Tullipan, W. Kuskey, C. Kyburz; bass drum, M. Cannon; property master B. Romer.
