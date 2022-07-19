SOME people just prefer to stay in bed than go to work, a local MP has claimed, as the region's skilled worker shortage takes a toll.
"I think that there are job snobs out there," Member for New England Barnaby Joyce said.
"People go through this ritual of sort of putting in interviews for jobs they don't actually sincerely want to get, they just go through the motions.
"If you're fit and capable, and you don't have a job now you're not unemployed, you're lazy."
The lack of staff to fill job vacancies and a market tightening nationally are issues the Albanese government is taking to the table in a September job summit.
The summit will recommend immediate actions and opportunities for medium and long-term reform.
It will focus on keeping unemployment low and addressing skills shortages, among other issues.
But Mr Joyce said a jobs summit isn't necessary because the problems are already obvious.
"There are a lot of jobs without people in them, I can tell them that now," he said.
"All the rest becomes this fluff of bureaucracy that avoids actually fixing the problem."
He recommended expediting the coalition government's Australian Agriculture Visa (AAV) program, addressing workforce shortages in the agriculture sector by building on existing government programs.
"The bilateral agreements have to be signed and finished as quickly as possible so people can come in from the Philippines, India, to do the jobs that Australians don't want to do," he said.
"Pensioners should be allowed to work more without losing their pension."
He claimed that in some circumstances people getting payments from the government decide they'd rather continue to receive payments than get a job.
He said those people believe it's other taxpayers duty to pay for them not to work.
"People who have work offered to them and don't take it have to realise that other people do go to work to pay for them," he said.
"From those taxes comes the money the people who don't want to work use, and so them not working is paid for by other people who go to work."
