Political protest was demeaning, tasteless and offensive

I couldn't help but notice the photo of the graffiti painted or glued on a wall in Armidale featuring a likeness to our local member for New England the Honourable Barnaby Joyce MP in last week's issue of The Tenterfield Star.
I'm not in a position to comment on the talent or otherwise of the artist but I can say I found this example of his art demeaning, tasteless and offensive.
That the alleged artist travelled all the way from Sydney and it's millions of people to attack the most effective advocate for rural Australia at this time, reflects the importance or more pointedly the lack of it, city people attach to the wellbeing of those who live outside the city limits.
If you care about your livelihood and wellbeing in Tenterfield and in New England get off the fence and commit to the National Party, join and take part in our discussions, debates, policy making and selection of candidates and support Barnaby and his National colleagues to advocate for us in and out of Parliament.
It will cost you half a cup of coffee a week and help enhance all our lives in rural Australia.
