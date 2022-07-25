Gardeners from Glen Innes, Tenterfield and the Granite Belt were treated to a fully subscribed winter workshop and breakfast by the high-profile garden guru Sophie Thomson recently.
Sophie was the 2022 guest speaker of the Diggers Garden Club which has a membership base stretching from Guyra to Toowoomba.
The South Australian-based television presenter has been a familiar face on ABC TV'S Gardening Australia for 14 years and has also written for Gardens Australia.
With more than 35 years experience, describing herself as an obsessive compulsive gardener, she is one of Australia's most regarded experts and speakers.
Members and guests travelled miles to attend and be part of Sophie's presentations in the region.
Almost 150 quests attended the two functions, and they were glowing with appreciation and praise for Sophie's generous warm wit and knowledge.
"Listening to Sophie is enough to convince even non gardeners to become obsessive-compulsive gardeners like her," is how one guest described the visit.
The visit was certainly a coup for garden enthusiasts of the Northern Tablelands and Granite Belt and will be cherished for a long time to come.
Diggers Garden Club has been running for 33 years.
