The Tenterfield Bumblebees maintained second place on the New England Rugby Union table with a shut out of Robb College on Saturday.
Playing back at Federation Park, the Bees kept the students scoreless in the 19-nil win.
Advertisement
Bees president Jeremy Phipps said it was a typical Bees outing; the forwards laid a platform and the back added their touches.
"Our forwards certainly helped when playing against Robb, we were able to control the game fairly well with that. It wasn't a blow out by any means, it was a fairly solid game," he said.
"The consistency we have got now with Ace Holliss, Brayden Miller and Jack Miller. The backs' kicking was just outstanding, they certainly helped us get out of trouble, out of our own half.
"Their positional play and stuff like that was really good."
But there is still plenty of work to do.
Phipps said there are areas of the game not up to scratch if they want to make a run for the premiership.
"We didn't play our best game on the weekend, we could have run away with it a bit more," he said.
"We were just forcing passes and not securing the ball as we should.
"If we want to get any further we will have to sharpen that up but on a whole the guys played brilliantly."
The winning ways of the Tenterfield Bumblebees continued all day with their partner club, the Glen Innes Elks, winning both the women's game 73-5 and second grade 23-12.
"All the games were actually really good on the day," Phipps said.
"[Glen second grade] just ran a couple of late tries in."
"Glen did and ran away with it at the end there but it was a very good game to watch that one."
Nipping at their heels are the Armidale Blues in third place.
They will face off twice in coming weeks with round 13 scheduled for Tenterfield this Saturday for Ladies' Day as well as a catch up game to be played on August 13.
"They are just under us, it is a must win game for us," Phipps said.
"We have got them two out of the next three weeks, we have a catch up game on that bye weekend in August they are must-win games for us to keep our second position."
Advertisement
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.