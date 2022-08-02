Commonwealth Bank Tenterfield branch employees have donated $500 to Tenterlife Suicide Prevention's Walk n Talk for Life program as part of a nationwide community donation program.
Each Commonwealth Bank branch and customer-facing team was allocated $500 to donate to causes important to their local community.
Commonwealth Bank's Tenterfield branch team voted to support the great work of Tenterlife Suicide Prevention.
"After another challenging start to the year for many communities, this is one small way we can get behind local organisations who continue to do good work within our community," Tenterfield Commonwealth Bank branch manager, Holly Bourke, said.
"We are pleased to support Tenterlife Suicide Prevention."
The donation program sees $400,000 pledged nationally by local branches to recognise organisations that make a difference to the communities in which they operate.
Walk 'n' Talk was started by former NRL player Shannon Nevin, and last year local group TenterLIFE, which aims to reduce the stigma and raising awareness about suicide prevention, was approached to be part of it.
The first Tenterfield monthly walk was held in December, when 39 people joined the walk, and it's being held on the fourth Sunday of every month.
The local group includes many people who have had experience of losing loved ones to suicide.
Jacqueline Plaice, Customer Banking Specialist, at the local branch, praised the work of Tenterflife.
"In particular, the way in which Tenterlife brings together the Tenterfield community to support mental health, through their Walk n Talk for Life program is invaluable and appreciated," she said.
"They have created a strong network of care and provide a real sense of belonging and I'm glad we are able to assist them to continue this great work."
