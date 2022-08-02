Tenterfield Star
Tenterlife Suicide Prevention's Walk n Talk for Life program receives $500 from Commonwealth Bank

By Newsroom
Updated August 2 2022 - 10:13am, first published 6:33am
Lexie Sherren from Tenterlife Suicide Prevention Inc (centre) accepts the donation from Tenterfield Commonwealth Bank customer banking specialist Jacqueline Plaice and branch manager Holly Bourke.

Commonwealth Bank Tenterfield branch employees have donated $500 to Tenterlife Suicide Prevention's Walk n Talk for Life program as part of a nationwide community donation program.

