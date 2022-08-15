Anyone who knew Wayne Lusty will know he was not a man who sought public admiration.
Despite that, Wayne was greatly admired for his efforts in the Tenterfield community.
Mr Lusty, who died, aged 76, at Tenterfield Hospital on Thursday, August 4, was named citizen of the year at Tenterfield's Australia Day ceremony in 2016.
At the time Wayne said he was very humbled by the recognition and congratulations he received.
He was well know for his work with Tenterfield's annual Toy Run charity bike ride and his Lions or Rotary work.
Before returning to Tenterfield with his wife Rose, Wayne spent time in New York working for the World Health Organisation.
His work with the WHO led him to Africa on numerous occasions to help with water treatment.
Mr Lusty spent time in South Africa, at the time ravaged and torn by civil war.
He said it was experiences like those that made him thankful for his comfort in Tenterfield.
After picking up the highly coveted citizen award six years ago, Wayne was not one to relax and pat himself on the back.
He went on to serve as president of Tenterfield Lions Club in 2017-18 and continued giving back to the community.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 1, at 10:30am at the Tenterfield Presbyterian Church.
There will be a donation box with all proceeds going to a Cure for Cancer.
