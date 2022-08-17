Tenterfield Star
MX-5 Club of Queensland will hold Show & Shine at Tenterfield Railway Museum

By Newsroom
Updated August 17 2022 - 7:17am, first published 2:00am
Tenterfield Railway Museum will be the site of the MX-5 Club of Queensland's Show & Shine event on August 28.

The MX-5 Club of Queensland will hold its Show & Shine at the Tenterfield Railway Museum later this month.

