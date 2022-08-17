The MX-5 Club of Queensland will hold its Show & Shine at the Tenterfield Railway Museum later this month.
What a great way for those car enthusiasts to spend a Sunday morning.
Formed in 1991 the MX5 club of Queensland recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.
With more than 200 registered, their aim is to promote the enjoyment of owning a Mazda MX5 sportscar, through weekend drives, lunches, and social gatherings.
For those who like to test their roadster sports car a little more they also hold motorsport events.
As the club's QMeet3, visit to Tenterfield shows, they will also embark on weekend trips to locations throughout Queensland and northern NSW.
The trips offer opportunities to enjoy the cars on the great roads in the region; and to support regional businesses.
The year's QMeet3 includes members from their sister MX5 Club of NSW.
You will see them travelling through the Northern Rivers region over the four days and the club welcome, meeting with people and talking about the cars.
They also extend and invite to come along to the Tenterfield Railway Museum on Sunday, August 28 at 10am to vote the 'people's choice' winner in their Show & Shine competition.
The 17 entries for judging will be placed at the front of the museum with the other sports cars forming a guard of honour on the tarmac.
Judging will commence at 10am and will continue until 11.30am with club members judging the four categories. Visitors will have a chance to cast their vote in the People's Choice category.
On Sunday morning the Jaguar Driver's Club, Gold Coast Register, will line up on display with the MX-5s. And to add a bit of art to the day, with the wonderful ladies from Borderline Regional Arts at the Engine Driver's Barracks with their Market.
The museum volunteers will have a sausage sizzle, with tea, coffee, and soft drinks also available. Entry to the museum is free.
