The Tenterfield Tigers set themselves a couple of goals at the start of the season and, so far, they have been ticking themselves off.
The Border Rivers Rugby League minor premiers hosted the semi-finals on Saturday and a 24-20 win over Inglewood in the men's match means Tenterfield will host the grand finals on August 27.
"That was what our aim was at the start of the season - to get the grand final here," Tigers president David Landers said.
The league tag team started a successful day off with a 26-20 triumph over Stanthorpe which earned them a spot in the grand final.
"They have been like that all year, probably even more than last year," Landers said.
"They have been really strong. They have a lot of young ones."
In the men's, the Tigers surged early to post the first points but the Roosters pinned them back.
"It was pretty tight," Landers said.
"We jumped out by 10 and they got another try back.
"It was pretty close all the way.
"It wasn't a bad game."
The Tigers teams will now have this Saturday off with the Inglewood and Stanthorpe league tag teams playing each other in the preliminary final and Texas and Inglewood facing off in the men's.
"I reckon it is good for us because they can belt each other, the other two teams," Landers said.
"We have had a few niggling injuries, plus we have had few with Covid.
"A couple of them still can't breathe properly after having Covid."
Then all eyes turn to the big dance.
Landers said there wasn't a huge crowd there on semi-final day, probably due to the weather conditions, but hopes to turn that around for the grand final.
"We would like to see everyone there for the grand final," he said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
