The Goondiwindi Boars hosted the Warwick and District junior rugby league semi-finals on Saturday.
The Tenterfield Tigers fielded five teams.
The under 13s played in the minor semi against Wattles and unfortunately were defeated 34-12.
The under 15s were also sadly beaten by Collegians 58-14, missing out on a grand final spot.
There was success for two teams though, who have both secured grand final games.
The under 17 league tag girls had a close 18-12 win over Collegians while the two local under 15 tag teams fought for a spot with Black defeating Orange 26-10.
