Tenterfield Farmers & Producers Market was held at the Presbyterian Church Hall & Grounds on Saturday.
After spending a year at the showground, the markets, which are held on the third week of each month, moved to the church grounds on the corner of Logan and Manners Street last month.
Advertisement
It was exactly one year ago when the markets moved to the flower pavilion at the showground for the first time.
Their previous location was at The Old Church, prior to the showground, in High Street.
READ MORE:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.